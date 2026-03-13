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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Citrus press
Discontinued
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HR2752/91
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Citrus press HR2752/91
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Can I clean my Philips citrus press in the dishwasher?
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