Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!