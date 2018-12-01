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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Multi Chopper
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Multi Chopper
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505

Discontinued

Viva CollectionOnionChef

HR2505/80

Chop like a chef

At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.

See all benefits

Chop onions, grind meat and so much more

Chop like a chef

  • Chopper

  • ChopDrop technology

  • 2 functions: coarse and fine

  • Automatic Speed Selection

Automatic Speed Selection

Automatic Speed Selection

Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - slow speed for the coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and high speed for the fine chopping with the separate high speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the needed speed automatically to ensure achieving the desired end result every time.

Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!

Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe

The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.

Technical Specifications

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