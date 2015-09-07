2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2195/01
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
900 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit
Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094