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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1600/01

Daily Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Hand blender - English (US)

  • PDF file, 183.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1600/01 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 24.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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