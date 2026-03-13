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Food Preparation
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Chopper
Discontinued
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HR1396/01
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Chopper HR1396/01 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Chopper
All (5)
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put boiling ingredients in the Philips chopper bowl?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
What amounts can I process with the Philips chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
My Philips Chopper stops due to a blocked blade unit
My Philips chopper does not work
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
Contacting Philips
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