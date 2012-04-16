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Discontinued

SatinSoftEpilator

HP6522/01

Enjoy the touch of satin.

Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a shaving head with trimming comb.

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Epilator with Skin Perfect system

Enjoy the touch of satin.

  • SkinCare system

  • Wet & dry

  • Shaving head

Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.

Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

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