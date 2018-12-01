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  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer Variety Basket

HD9980/20

Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes!

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QuickClean bottom and lid for easy cleaning

Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

  • Non-stick/removable mesh

  • Stainless steel lid

  • Dishwasher safe

Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating which enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safey in the dishwasher!

QuickClean removable mesh

QuickClean removable mesh

The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.

Technical Specifications

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