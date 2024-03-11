2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD9334/23
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle
This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time! - English (US)
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside