2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9115/01
Pure taste of steamed food
Steam with perfect settings for every meal.
5 L 900 W
Manual timer
Aroma Infuser, soup/rice bowl
Plastic, white/beige
The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.