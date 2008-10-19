Search terms

EN
AR
  • Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster

    HD2628/22

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Toaster

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

    Enjoy great toast together

    Thick or thin, always golden brown

    • 950 W
    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      19.1x27.1x16.2  cm
      Color(s)
      Black and metal

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240V  V
      Cord length
      0,85m  cm
      Power
      950W  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes
      Multiple toast settings
      7

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.