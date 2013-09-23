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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC320/27

1 award

Quick crease removal with the power of steam

This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.

See all benefits

Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

Quick crease removal with the power of steam

  • 1200 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

  • Storage bag

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.