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  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2991/36

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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    PowerLife Steam iron

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    Built to perform, day after day

    4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

    • 2300 W
    • 40 g/min continuous steam
    • 145 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    2300 W to heat up quickly

    2300 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

    Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

    A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

    Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

    Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

    Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

    All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

    Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

    Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

    Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Up to 145 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      320  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Extra stable heel rest
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2300  W
      Steam boost
      145  g
      Continuous steam
      40  g/min
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.255  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

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    Awards

    • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate
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