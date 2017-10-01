2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2145/26
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
2100 W
110g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards