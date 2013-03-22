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  • 20% higher suction power* for a better clean 20% higher suction power* for a better clean 20% higher suction power* for a better clean

    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8472/61

    20% higher suction power* for a better clean

    The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design

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    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    20% higher suction power* for a better clean

    With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

    • 1800W
    • PowerCyclone 4
    • EPA 10 motor filter
    1800 Watt motor for high performance

    1800 Watt motor for high performance

    The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.

    Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

    Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

    The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

    PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

    The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

    The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

    The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Purple Magic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      406x285x238  mm
      Weight of product
      4.5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Sponge
      Motor filter
      Washable foam inlet filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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    • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).
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