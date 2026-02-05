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Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

New

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Epilator Series 8000Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE709/00

Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

New

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Get the most out of your product

  • How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
  • Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
  • Your essentials for efficient epilation
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
  • How to take care of your epilation set
    How to take care of your epilation set

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 143.7 kB
  • 28 May 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 4.9 MB
  • 17 December 2025

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