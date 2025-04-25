2 year warranty
Discontinued
ACP620/01
Powerful cooling, guaranteed
Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.
Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
Quiet at 40 dB(A)
Tiltable and oscillating
Head diameter 45 cm
With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.
"Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 3250 m3/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space. "
Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 40 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort without noise, keeping your space calm and relaxing.