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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

5400 seriesFull HD Ultra Slim LED TV

22PFT5403/56

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

Made for fun, the Philips 5000 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

  • 55 cm (22")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  4. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.