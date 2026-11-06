ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Climate care

Climate care (62)

1 - 12 of 62 results
Sort:
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

AC3737/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 131m2
  • 505 m3/h CADR & 650 ml/h rate
  • Removes formaldehyde gases
  • Connected to WiFi; Air+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series

Philips 3000i Series
Air Purifier for XL Rooms

AC3036/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m²
  • 520 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product
  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series

Philips 600 series
Air Purifier

AC0651/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m2
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate
  • Connected to the Air+ app
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0921/14
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC2729/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 85 m²
  • 330 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • 600 ml/h humidification rate
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
2000 Series

CX2120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
View product
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series

Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
Tower Fan

CX5550/01
  • Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Low energy consumption
  • Remote control
View product
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan

Philips Table Fan
3000 Series

CX3050/01
  • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 22 cm
View product
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
View product
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
5000 Series

HU5710/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
  • Easy to use & smart control
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier

AC2889/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.