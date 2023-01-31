Mackenzie Health has a vision to create a world-class health experience, which means delivering quality, compassionate and timely patient-centered care.



The 18-year strategic partnership between Mackenzie Health and Philips had a clear and purposeful mission to break down conventional boundaries and apply new behaviors, augmented by processes and technologies, to enable people to collaborate in completely new ways that would unlock value across the whole organization.

Dr. Law and Amir Soheili from Mackenzie Health highlight how they partnered with Philips to have connectivity throughout their hospitals and how not having to struggle with radiology tools goes a long way. With a seamless workflow, efficiency, relationships, and the right tool available at the right time gives people confidence.

