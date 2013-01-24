Home
Computed Tomography Upgrades
    SmartPath upgrades and

    trade-ins for CT

    We regularly develop advances in CT scanner design and technology to help give you the speed and performance to do more. SmartPath for CT allows you to upgrade your existing equipment so you can extend its lifecycle and take advantage of new techniques for outstanding image quality and low dose.
    Guy Weigold
    Wm. Guy Weigold, MD, FACC, FSCCT, Director of Cardiac CT, MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Director of Cardiac CT Core Lab, MedStar Health Research Institute discusses the power of IMR

    Iterative model reconstruction

    With a SmartPath upgrade you can benefit from our advanced reconstruction technology – IMR, or iterative model reconstruction.

     

     

    IMR allows you to combine virtually noise-free images and industry-leading low-contrast resolution with significantly lower doses[1]. And reconstruction time for the majority of reference protocols is less than 3 minutes*.
    Learn how iMR works
    * Requires IMR Platinum: IMR Platinum has the additional benefit of reconstructing gated acquisitions (ECG- and pulmonary-gated) - IMR Cardiac

    A SmartPath IMR upgrade is available for these CT systems*:

    * May require prerequisite upgrade for eligibility
    Consistent scans across diverse populations

    Every patient is different. Philips iPatient offers you patient-specific methods for optimal* management of both image quality and dose. This control allows for better scan-to-scan consistency.

     

    You save time too. Scan times are automatically reduced and exam times shortened, in some cases up to 24% with 66% fewer clicks[2]. And iPatient is built to take advantage of future discoveries.
    *"Optimal" refers to the use of strategies and techniques that facilitate the management and control of both image quality and dose
    Logo iPatient

    iPatient offers you personalized control of

    your CT scans on a patient by patient basis
    Learn how iPatient works

    A SmartPath iPatient upgrade is available for these CT systems*:

    * May require prerequisite upgrade for eligibility
    High image quality with reduced artifacts

    iDose4
    Together iDose4 and O-MAR produce high image quality with reduced artifacts

    iDose4 Premium Package is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients' needs at low dose.

     

    iDose4 improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.

     

    O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts for increased diagnostic confidence. In fact the majority of our reference protocols can be reconstructed in less than one minute.
    Learn more about iDose⁴
    Learn more about O-MAR
    * Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

    A SmartPath iDose4 Premium Package upgrade is available for these CT systems*:

    * May require prerequisite upgrade for eligibility
    Centralized dose management with DoseWise Portal

     

    DoseWise Portal is a turnkey dose management solution that gives you control over patient dose and staff occupational dose. Acting as the core component in your radiation dose management program, DoseWise Portal collects X-ray dose information from all your X-ray modalities in one central application. It provides actionable information in the form of tailored reports, alerts, and advanced analytics, and is available broadly across our portfolio.

     

    Please check with your local sales representative to determine if DoseWise Portal can be implemented in your specific situation.
    Learn more about DoseWise Portal

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in computed tomography and how you can enhance your equipment's performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

    [1] In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file

     

    [2] In a study done using multiphasic liver CT exams the iPatient software platform reduced time-to-results by 24% and clicks per exam by 66%. Impact of workflow tools in reducing total exam and user interaction time - 4 phase liver computed tomography exams. Nicholas Ardley - Southern Health, Kevin Buchan - Philips Healthcare, Ekta Dharaiya - Philips Healthcare.

