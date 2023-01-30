xMATRIX transducer technology

xMATRIX is our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology available today. It allows you to see more clearly, explore more fully and resolve more thoroughly, making exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients [1]. xMATRIX technology enables quick and easy volume acquisition, supports multiple interrogation capabilities, and provides views not possible with 2D imaging – and all with remarkable image quality. Confidently assess anatomy and function, easily identify abnormalities, and fully appreciate structural relationships in the 3D space.

