By offering advanced imaging solutions that offer new ease and control for performing procedures, we are enhancing the surgical environment. Our broad portfolio supports you in carrying out diverse neuro and orthopedic procedures in your room by matching your clinical needs to the appropriate imaging support.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.