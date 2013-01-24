Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Philips Incisive CT
spine surgery header

Stop worrying about the issues that keep you up at night

Intellect at every step

Get in touch with our experts
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    Incisive thinking leads to smart approaches

    Philips Incisive CT empowers your organization to deliver on the promise of value-based healthcare. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together in one very smart CT scanner for wise decisions every step of the way. Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enable smart clinical decision-making and increase efficiency.

     

    How do you improve the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization? How do you maintain efficiency in the face of health system consolidation and an outcomes-based environment?

     

    Discover how incisive thinking  leads to smart approaches from the start, helping you meet your most pressing financinal, clinical and operational goals.

     

     

    Read moreRead less
    Download brochure

    Results that matter

    Elevates your business

    Elevates your business

    Reduce operational costs to meet financial objectives:

    • Tube for Life guarantee1
    • Stay up-to-date with Technology Maximizer
    • Expansive in-room upgradeability
    Delivers intelligence that adapts to you
    Delivers intelligence that adapts to you 

    Speed workflow and expand clinical breadth:

    • Do more from the scanner with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
    • Simplify review with IntelliSpace Portal
    • Enhance image quality with iDose4, O-MAR and 70 kV scanning 
    • 70 kV scanning
    Reduce downtime and improve efficiency and care in imaging
    Brings predictability to an unpredictable world

    Reduce downtime and improve efficiency and care:

    • Minimize unplanned downtime with proactive monitoring
    • Resolve issues quickly with remote services
    • Take control of radiation dose management with DoseWise Portal
    • Focus on continuous improvement with Performance Bridge
    ¹Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
    Never miss out on Philips CT updates ›
    Get in touch with our experts
    • iF 2019 award

      What others say

       

      The Incisive CT scanner received the iF DESIGN AWARD - one of the most important design prizes in the world.

    • Aunt Minnie semi-finalist award

      What others say

       

      Incisive CT is a 2019 Minnie semifinalist for Best New Radiology Device. The Minnie awards recognize the best and brightest in medical imaging.

    • Frost & Sullivan award

      What others say

       

      Philips earned Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its commitment to advancing access to affordable, high-quality care for people worldwide through leading CT systems. 

    • Peter Game

      What others say

       

      "As a private imaging center we oftentimes have just one technologist staffed and efficiency in workflow is key, which is a big reason why we’ve been so happy with Incisive. On top of that, the technologist and patient connection is strengthened without the need to leave the gantry while setting up the exam and this really helps patients feel comfortable throughout the process."

       

      Peter Game, Director, Oz Radiology

      Tube for Life guarantee¹ - the offer of a lifetime

       

      We believe so strongly in the reliability of our vMRC CT scan tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the entire life of the system at no cost to you. This can help you to lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000.2

      Replacement tubes
      Tube for life
      Calculate your cost savings with one of our experts
      Download the Tube for Life brochure

      ¹Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

       

      2Actual operating costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital or imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over a ten-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of three years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result. 

      No ordinary tube

       

      Philips has been perfecting X-ray tubes for more than 100 years, and we’ve put everything we know into the vMRC X-ray tube. A product of precision German manufacturing, the vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips R&D Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.

       

      Click the hotspots below to learn more about the components that help make our vMRC X-ray tube so reliable.

        • Spiral groove icon

          Spiral groove bearing & slotted anode

           

          Unique design allows for continuous tube cooling to increase tube life and help enhance CT scan machine reliability.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand
        • Liquid-metal alloy icon

          Liquid-metal bearing design

           

          Advanced liquid-metal bearing design is virtually wear-free and provides focal spot stability.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand
        • vMRC smartcard icon

          Revolutionary vMRC Smart Card

           

          The vMRC Smart Card provides valuable performance and operational data to remote 24/7 monitoring, helping you to keep your system operating at its best. 

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

        A few more reasons to choose Incisive CT

        • Technology maximizer

          Technology Maximizer

           

          With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clincally advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence and be the first to market with innovations. Avoid the hassle of multiple approvals over system lifecycle with a planned operational budget.

          Discover all the features of Incisive CT
        • Patient side controls

          OnPlan patient-side gantry controls

           

          Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side touchscreen gantry controls. Do more directly from the CT scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam.3

          Discover all the features of Incisive CT
        • Customer services

          Remote services

           

          Make the most of your Philips CT system with remote technical and clinical support. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine. Philips advanced remote services technology allows us to resolve 31% of issues without the need for on-site services. Improving sustem uptime.4

          Discover all the features of Incisive CT

          What our experts say

          • Karim Boussebaa
            "With Philips Incisive CT, hospitals can keep control of operational costs [tube life] that can then be reinvested into patient care."

            Karim Boussebaa, Philips Senior Vice President & General Manager of CT and AMI

          • Chip Truwit
            "With Philips Incisive CT and the Tube for Life guarantee, we have dramatically altered the economics: hospitals, clinics and practices now have a much more predictable and affordable solution. This industry-first guarantee sets us apart from the competition and shows that we understand not only the clinical needs of our customers but the economic ones as well.”

            Chip Truwit, MD, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, Diagnostic Imaging, Philips

            Get in touch with our expert

             

            Please fill in the contact form and we will contact you to provide tailored advice for your department as soon as possible.

            Contact us

            Stay informed about future updates

             

            Interested in learning more about Philips Incisive CT and other solutions for Philips CT imaging? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information.

            Sign up for our email list

            Solutions portfolio

             

            Integrated imaging solutions to help optimize the value of your CT investment

            ¹Life of the product (or CT system) is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

            2Actual operation costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital/imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over 10-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of three years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result.

            3Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

            4Data collected across Philips portfolio of scanners using Remote Services.

            Contact information

            * This field is mandatory
            *

            Contact details

            *
            *
            *

            Company details

            *
            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand