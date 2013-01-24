Today more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines which widen the time to window for endovascular treatment1. Direct To Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnoses to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, timesaving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy.
At Philips, our goal is to help stroke centers shorten door to re-perfusion times for ischemic stroke by optimizing workflow and protocols, inspired by established STEMI re-perfusion treatment.2
To achieve this, we are working with leading stroke centers on the development of innovative solutions aimed at further improving image quality, while enhancing workflows to shorten re-perfusion treatment times after ischemic stroke.
Combined, these factors offer great potential for stroke centers to treat more people, faster, improving clinical outcomes.
Time to reperfusion is fundamental in reducing morbidity
and mortality in acute stroke 4, 5, 6. In patients presenting
directly to an endovascular-capable center, emphasis has
now been placed on fast door-to-imaging times and fast
imaging to groin access times. Watch the video to see
how this works.
Significant advances in technology mean that we are now able to identify, plan and treat ischemic stroke patients in the angiography suite, without the need for a separate CT or MR scan.
Raul Nogueira at LINNC 2019:
Let’s think simpler – the Direct to Angio Paradigm
The Philips Neuro suite offers a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services, and neuro accessories that puts you in firm control whether treating an acute stroke patient. Our innovative Neuro suite is already delivering advancements in interventional neuroradiology, such as our industry-leading CT-like SmartCT* which provides excellent imaging quality to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment.
* SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.
Philips Neurosuite in action at NEURI Bicêtre, Paris, France
At Philips, we believe that when it comes to acute stroke care, everyone deserves the best care. Our innovative Neuro suite is already delivering advancements in interventional neuroradiology, such as our industry-leading CT-like XperCT, which provides excellent imaging quality to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment.
We would like to see even more patients receive the care they need, especially with time being a critical aspect in the treatment of acute strokes.
global stroke prevalence
Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interventional Radiologist, Philips Image Guided Therapy, discusses the latest innovations in diagnosing strokes.
Philips has a depth of perspective across image guided therapy and the way we treat stroke patients’ clinical processes, and this expertise can help break the boundaries standing in the way of organizing stroke care around the patient.
Clinical studies: acquisition protocols, imaging quality and impact on workflow
We are currently conducting clinical studies at a number of leading stroke sites to evaluate new acquisition protocols and assess imaging quality (artefact reduction and image reconstruction) of CBCT (Cone-Beam CT) scans in patients with neurovascular diseases, and assess impact on the workflow compared to the standard of care.11
Multicenter randomized study: WE-TRUST
In addition to these ongoing studies, Philips will evaluate the potential of these new solutions in the context of a Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow. A multicenter randomized study Workflow optimization to rEduce Time to endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment
