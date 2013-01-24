Home
Disinfectants
Disinfectants and Cleaning Solutions for Philips Ultrasound

Compatible disinfectants and cleaning solutions for your Ultrasound system and transducers

 

This document lists the disinfectants and cleaning solutions that are compatible with your Philips Ultrasound systems and transducers. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when using disinfectants and cleaning solutions.

 

Because of the large number of available cleaning and disinfection products, it is impossible to have an all-inclusive list. If you are unsure of the suitability of a particular product, please contact your Philips representative for more information.

 

If your specific transducer is not listed in the documentation, see your system User Manual, which contains information that is specific to your system and transducers.

 

Please choose the language below to be linked to the appropriate instructions :

English

Shqiptar

български

简体中文

繁體中文

Hrvatski

Česky

Dansk

Nederlands

Eesti keeles

Suomi

Français

Deutsch

Ελληνικά

Magyar

Bahasa Indonesia

Italiano

日本語

Қазақша

한국어

Latviešu

Lietuvių

Македонски

Norsk

Polski

Português

Română

Русский

Srpski

Slovensky

Slovenščina

Español

Svenska

Türkçe

Українська мова

Tiếng Việt

