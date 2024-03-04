The DHMW survey indicated an overarching acceleration of data usage emerged across categories. Analytics and data management are essential elements to help HCOs reach their goals to improve clinical and operational outcomes. Effectively leveraging data can help provide leaders with insights, identify trends and make informed decisions that enhance the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

CHIME asked Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of Philips, to provide his perspective into how HCOs can manage the complex data landscape and take advantage of powerful new predictive technologies in a responsible and productive way.