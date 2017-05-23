When both budget and quality matter, the choice is Efficia CM Series patient monitors. In tune with your needs, we offer a value range of patient monitors backed by our time-tested measurement algorithms.
Philips Efficia CM patient monitors offer our customers a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips SpO₂ or Masimo® or Masimo SET® SpO₂. Masimo products may not be available in all countries. Check with your local sales organization for details.
The Efficia CM series is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
The Efficia CM Series is not available for sale in North America.