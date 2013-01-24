An enterprise event management solution, CareEvent includes a mobile application to send informative alerts directly to your smartphone so you can make informed decisions and take fast action when required.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
iPhone is a trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the US and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.
Media Gallery
Features
Delivers clinical context directly to your smartphone
Delivers clinical context directly to your smartphone
CareEvent delivers alerts - including up to four numerics, four waveforms and associated data - directly to your iPhone® or Android™ smartphone. With clinical context in your hands, you can determine the validity and priority of the alarm, and make an informed decision to respond, escalate it to a colleague, or rule it non-actionable.
Gain insight into alarms with data and caregiver reports
Gain insight into alarms with data and caregiver reports
CareEvent’s alarm reporting data and caregiver reports can help you understand alarming conditions. You can analyze this data to help you determine changes that will reduce non-actionable and nuisance alarms, as well as to track progress of initiatives.
Prioritize and relay alarms with direct socket communication
Prioritize and relay alarms with direct socket communication
Direct socket communication allows for fast communication between PIIC iX and CareEvent. Mission critical communications alarms with highest priority can be sent quickly, and the system acknowledges that the message was received.
Access data to aid in decision-making
Access data to aid in decision-making
Query CareEvent data to access information that can help you make staffing decisions and establish best practices. Use CareEvent data to analyze alarm behavior and compliance to policies.
Communication and Collaboration
Communication and Collaboration
Secured text messaging allows care teams to communicate with each other using the CareEvent mobile application. Within the secured message, the caregiver can attach the entire alarm event (including scrollable waveform) to the message for further collaboration within the care team.