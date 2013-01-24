Home
Brilliance iCT – DS Refurbished CT Scanner

Brilliance iCT DS

Refurbished CT Scanner

The Brilliance iCT – DS utilizes a unique combination of industry-leading hardware innovations that enable state-of-the- art acquisitions – that open pathways for advanced cardiovascular capabilities.

Features
Premium image quality

iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced procedures made routine and fast

Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results , not the acquisition. It also give you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Future-proof platform

We understand how critical it is to elevate quality and efficiency in your daily work routine and we know that no two practices are alike. This is why we developed a customizable premium approach to the iCT scanner.
Begin reading early

Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.