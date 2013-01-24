Home
Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Grabber IEC, SPU

Telemetry Lead Set

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 5-wire ECG lead set. Grabber leads, IEC color coded. (white mono color lead wires) Single Patient Use. Cable length 85 cm (33.5 ”) 1 Sales unit= 20 patient cables.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 20 lead sets
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803172241; 989803172221
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
