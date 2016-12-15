Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 long leads IEC

Long Upgrade Kit banana posts shielded 12-15/16 leads IEC color coded for pageWriter TC 70. Consisting of 4 additional long lead assy (48" (1.22m)), 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators 3.4 diameter, 4 banana post adapters, 6 colored rings, 4 white base rings and instructions for use. The long additions lead sets come pre-assembled with the white base ring and the banana post adapters. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.