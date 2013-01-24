+23%
Increase in diagnostic confidence due to improved lesion conspicuity1
+50%
faster with virtually equal image quality.4
As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts, to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.Discover more
Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.Discover more
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
References
1. Analysis by SNUH - Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
2. Heit JJ et al. Perfusion computed tomography for the evaluation of acute ischemic stroke. Stroke 2016;47:1153-1158.
3. Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use. This functionality available in IntelliSpace Portal version 12.
4. Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE
5. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.