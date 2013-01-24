An ideal day is one in which every patient shows up on time and ready to be imaged. After all, your substantial investment in imaging equipment and a well-trained staff can’t be utilized if suddenly there is no patient there to scan.
What if you could help more patients show up on time and well prepared so that imaging exams are a positive experience for all? This article shows you how several healthcare organizations are using integrated digital communications right now to increase engagement and reduce no-shows, during COVID-19 and beyond.
Challenge
Patients who don’t show up for their imaging appointments – or who show up late or unprepared – interrupt imaging operations, limit valuable access for others and put their own health outcomes at risk.
Solution
Philips Patient Manager
Results
The integrated digital communications of Philips Patient Manager are helping organizations like Boston Medical Center meet operational and patient care goals.
Philips Patient Manager has been extremely helpful accelerating our requests as we navigate this difficult time. Boston Medical Center has been able to quickly and successfully communicate with our patients on essential COVID-19 updates. Providing timely and updated information has been critical in our efforts to keep both our staff and patients safe during this pandemic.”
Kathleen Masters
Senior Manager of Ambulatory Analytics (former), Boston Medical Center - Boston, MA
