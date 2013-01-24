Home
Coronary IVUS
    IVUS guidance
    benefits patients

    IVUS imaging helps you decide, guide and confirm the right interventional treatment for each patient. IVUS-guided strategies are backed by various studies and The Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) expert consensus statement states that IVUS is “definitely beneficial”.1 Explore the various studies below to learn more.

    IVUS-XPL 5-year outcomes

    Reduction in MACE2


    The IVUS-XPL study was a prospective, multi-center, randomized trial resulting in:

    • 1,400 patients receiving Xience Prime stents ≥28 mm randomized (700 IVUS-guided, 700 angiography-guided) at 20 centers.
    • “Sustained 5-year clinical benefits resulted from both within 1 year and from 1 to 5 years’ post-implantation”.
    Ivus xpl
    Reduction in mace
    Reduction in mace graph

    ADAPT-DES

    PCI strategy changed 74% of the time3


    The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a change in PCI strategy 74% of the time.3 Most often, the impact was a larger sized stent or balloon, higher inflation pressures or post-dilation. Furthermore, the study reported that larger stent areas resulted in cases where both pre-and post-PCI IVUS were performed compared to when only post-PCI IVUS was performed.
    PCI strategy graph
    PCI strategy graph

    34% reduction in MACE5

    The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a 34% reduction in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) at 2 years (4.9% vs 7.4%, p < 0.001).5
    Reduction in mace graph

    34%

    reduction in MACE associated with IVUS guidance
      

    Relationship between IVUS use and MACE (definite/probable ST, cardiac death, MI) within 2 years

    ULTIMATE all-comers RCT

    Intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided implantation of drug-eluting stent in all-comers.6

    “Routine IVUS-guided DES implantation is associated with fewer major adverse cardiac events (MACE) compared with angiography guidance for patients with individual lesion subset. However, prior to the ULTIMATE trial the beneficiary effect on MACE outcome from IVUS-guidance over angiography-guidance in all-comers who undergo DES implantation remained understudied.”

    — Zhang J et al 6

    Primary endpoint based on patient-level comparison

    Primary endpoint on patient level comparison
    86 percent l m

    Increased rate of TVF* at one year without IVUS-guided PCI.6

    *(TVF categorized as cardiac death, target vessel MI and clinically driven TVR)

    Target vessel failure increased by 175% when pre-specified IVUS criteria for optimal PCI was not achieved6

    Primary endpoint for patients who meet/didn’t meet IVUS criteria

    Primary endpoint for patients on IVUS criteria

    Imaging standardization with 3 IVUS defined criteria to achieve optimal PCI

    3 IVUS defined criteria

    Plaque burden at the 5-mm proximal or distal to the stent edge <50%.

    Expansion satisfactory: Minimal lumen CSA in stented segment >5mm2, or 90% of distal reference lumen CSA.

    No edge dissection involving media with length >3mm.

    Meta-analysis


    Meta-analyses of a combined 39 distinct studies and more than 36,000 patients show that IVUS-guided DES stenting is associated with reduced MACE. 7,8,9,10,11
    Ahh meta analysis table
    *Duplicated patients participating in the studies have been removed.
    Source
    The American Journal of Cardiology
    Circulations Cardiovascular Interventions
    International Journal of Cardiology
    EuroIntervention
    JACC Cardiovascular Interventions
    Total
    Author
    Ahn JM
    Elgendy IY
    Klersey C
    Zhang YJ
    Jang JS
    IVUS patients
    12499
    1593
    9965
    8102
    11793
    15469*
    Total DES patients
    26503
    3192
    18707
    19619
    24849
    36831*
    *Duplicated patients participating in the studies have been removed.

    Samsung registry 
    43% lower risk of cardiac death12

     

    6,005 patients who had at least one complex lesion undergoing PCI with drug-eluting stents were enrolled in a prospective institutional registry. IVUS guidance was used on 1,674 enrolled patients. IVUS-guided PCI was associated with 43% lower risk of cardiac death during 64 months of median follow-up compared with angiography-guided PCI.12

    Clinical outcomes

    Clinical outcomes
    Samsung registry table

    Economic impact of IVUS
    IVUS-guided PCI with DES is a dominant treatment option vs. angiography13

    Economic impact of IVUS

    An analysis of IVUS-guided PCI and angiography-guided PCI from an Italian healthcare payer perspective found that IVUS-guided PCI with DES is a dominant treatment option compared to angiography-guided PCI with DES.13


    • The analysis modeled incremental cost effectiveness based on DRG tariffs and outcomes data from the Ahn meta-analysis.

    • Most data points are in the south-east quadrant indicating better outcomes and lower costs with IVUS-guidance versus angiography alone.
    • Cost savings increased in patients with diabetes, renal insufficiency, or ACS and were associated with less MI and revascularization.

    Clinical evidence slide

    1. Klersey C, et al. Use of IVUS guided coronary stenting with drug eluting stent: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled clinical trials and high quality observational studies. Int J Cardiol. 2013 Dec 5;170(1):54-63.

    2. Hong S-J, et al. “Effect of Intravascular Ultrasound-guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation: Five-Year Follow-Up of the IVUS-XPL Randomized Trial, JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions (2019), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcin.2019.09.033

    3. Witzenbichler B, Maehara A, Weisz G, et al. Relationship between intravascular ultrasound guidance and clinical outcomes after drug-eluting stents: the assessment of dual antiplatelet therapy with drug-eluting stents (ADAPT-DES) study. Circulation. 2014;129(4):463-470.

    4. A. Maehara, ADAPT-DES IVUS Substudy: Utility of IVUS in delineating the Mechanism of and Preventing Stent Thrombosis, TCT Presentation October 24, 2012

    5. Maehara A. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 2018 Nov;11(11):e006243

    6. Zhang J et al. The ULTIMATE trial. Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2018), doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2018.09.013

    7. Ahn JM, Kang SJ, Yoon SH, et al. Meta-analysis of outcomes after intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided drug-eluting stent implantation in 26,503 patients enrolled in three randomized trials and 14 observational studies. Am J Cardiol. 2014;113:1338-1347.

    8. Elgendy IY et al. Outomes with Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Stent Implantation: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Trials in the Era of Drug-Eluting Stents. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 2016;9:e003700

    9. Jang JS, et al. Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Implantation of Drug-Eluting Stents to Improve Outcome, A Meta-Analysis. J Am Coll Cardiol Intv. 2014;7(3):233-243

    10. Zhang YJ, et al. Comparison of intravascular ultrasound versus angiography-guided drug-eluting stent implantation: a meta-analysis of one randomized trial and ten observational studies involving 19,619 patients. EuroIntervention. 2013;9:891-892

    11. Klersey C, et al. Use of IVUS guided coronary stenting with drug eluting stent: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled clinical trials and high quality observational studies. Int J Cardiol. 2013 Dec 5;170(1):54-63.

    12. Choi KH, Song YB, Lee JM, et al. Impact of Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention on Long-Term Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Complex Procedures. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019;12:607–20.

    13. Alberti. Understanding the economic impact of intravascular ultrasound. Eur J Health Econ (2016) 17:185–193

     

