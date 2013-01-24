Home
Angiography alone is not enough to identify lesion location. Only Philips co-registers iFR1,2,3 values directly onto the angiogram giving you advanced physiologic guidance to help you see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia and determine your treatment strategy. 
Decide not just whether to treat, but where to treat

Focal disease

With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork.

 

  • Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance
  • Better discern focal, serial, or diffuse disease
  • Determine precise lesion severity and location
  • Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device
  • Estimate the physiologic impact of a virtual stent

Easy workflow

 

Get advanced physiologic insight in one pullback

DR Matthews efficiency video
Dr. Mathews discusses how iFR Co-registration improves his cath lab’s efficiency
iFR Co-registration workflow video
Case example: iFR Co-registration workflow
  • Quickly review pressure drops and precise ischemia locations so you can plan your treatment strategy more accurately and easily 
  • Automatically co-register values in seconds onto the angiogram to give you a complete picture
  • Easily assess treatment strategy decisions with virtual stenting to ensure you achieve maximize physiologic gain and reduce guesswork

Why should you use
iFR Co-registration?

Dr. Davies video

Improving PCI with iFR Co-registration

Dr. Justin Davies explains how iFR
Co-registration can identify disease location and the likely impact of PCI before you stent.

Dr Matthews case review video
Why is iFR Co-registration unique? 
Dr. Morton Kern explains how iFR Co-registration helps him better plan his treatment strategy by combining physiology and angiography. 

Improving your treatment strategy with iFR Co-registation

Dr. Mathews reviews an ostial LCX case in which he used iFR Co-registration to plan his treatment strategy.

Dr. Jeremias

Transforming how we do PCI with
iFR Co-registration

Dr. Allen Jeremias explains the need to understand not just whether there is ischemia, but where it is when planning for PCI.

How are experts using iFR Co-registration in their interventions?

  • ineb video thumb
    Cases aided by co-registration with Dr. Jeremias
    sami seal video thumb
    3 vessel disease with Dr. Seto
  • ineb video thumb
    iFR Co-registration case with Dr. Sen
    sami seal video thumb
    Distal LM and LAD with Dr. Hernandez
  • ineb video thumb
    iFR Co-registration case 2 with Dr. Sen
    sami seal video thumb
    Mutli-vessel disease with Dr. Seto
  • ineb video thumb
    Diffuse LAD leading to OMT with Dr. Sen
    sami seal video thumb
    Osital LCX with Dr. Mathews

    Quickly and easily understand lesion-specific physiology

     

    iFR Co-registration graphically displays the iFR drop along the angiogram, highlighting which portion of the vessel is ischemic.

    ifr co-reg focal disease
    Focal disease
    ifr co-reg diffuse disease
    Diffuse disease

    Make length measurements without a cumbersome pull back device

     

    iFR Co-registration is calibrated for distance, so with a simple manual pullback you can make measurements on the angiogram and trend line.

    ifr co reg click and drag
    “Click and drag” length measurements help with procedural planning 

    iFR and IVUS Tri-registration

    iFR Tri reg
    Obtain easy length measurements that combine IVUS and iFR information with the angiogram to help determine if a stent will meet the procedural objectives.
    Proven outcomes icon

    Proven outcomes. Superior value.

     

    iFR is the gold standard among resting indices backed by patient outcomes that reduces costs, procedural time and patient discomfort1,2,4

    Learn more about iFR outcomes data
    IntraSight image

    Introducing IntraSight

    Smart. Simple. Seamless. 

     

    Introducing the all-new Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software come together to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.

    Learn more about IntraSight
    Resources
    iFR Co-registration workflow quick guide (PDF)
    SyncVision brochure (PDF)
    iFR Co-registration data sheet (PDF)
    SyncVision quick guide (PDF)

    *Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

     

