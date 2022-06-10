Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights

Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD, Cardiovascular Radiologist, Chair of the CT & MR Department at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario estimates that 30 to 40% of the institution’s studies call for advanced imaging, and that a significant number of these make use of the on-site 3D imaging lab. The clinical team places the highest value on diagnostic quality, and considers access to a full set of advanced imaging tools to be essential in ensuring accurate and complete reporting. To enable consistent quantification or deeper analysis, the team uses many studies that require advanced visualization. All of these studies are crucial to effective treatments, optimal outcomes and the advancement of medical knowledge, but every study also takes time. While there are many options for incorporating such tools within the radiology environment, the challenge is in integrating these tools in a way that allows for seamless reading, collaboration, reporting and sharing of results—without hindering workflow productivity. 30% to 40% of studies at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario call for advanced imaging. Integrated tools save "at least 1 to 2 minutes per patient."(1) Depending on the clinical specialty, Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario’s CT and MR radiologists may report dozens of extremely complex and advanced studies every day in addition to their more routine workload. Having to wait an average of 60 seconds for images to open into a separate advanced visualization workstation can have a major impact on their productivity. With the Philips integrated workflow within a single workspace, Dr. Vañó says, “We save at least one to two minutes per patient. So that is a lot of time saved at the end of the day, across every specialist in our department.”