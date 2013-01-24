Take control of dose management with DoseWise Portal*
DoseWise Portal is a vendor-agnostic, web-based solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient AND staff radiation exposure, assisting you to make data-informed decisions, improve efficiency, and demonstrate a commitment to quality, satisfaction, patient and staff safety.
*Product may not be available in all countries.
Are you ready to comply?
July 1st is the deadline to comply with the new Joint Commission requirements. They expect more from hospitals concerning dose management. We’ve developed a tool to help you compare current practices against the new requirements and define corrective action. Get it now!
Hear our partners discuss the importance of dose management
Are you a dose leader?
Philips and ISRRT are giving one radiographer the opportunity to become the ISRRT DoseWise Radiographer of the Year. Tell us how you put your knowledge of patient safety and dose management to work at your institution. Submit your case today!
Our solutions are DoseWise
DoseWise functionality and offerings are an integrated throughout a broad range of our imaging solutions.
Real-time dose feedback
Protect yourself against radiation exposure. Clip-on your personal dosimeter and immediately see your exposure level. DoseAware real-time dose measuring system increases radiation awareness and promotes healthy working practices.
DoseAware Xtend integrates directly into your Allura FlexVision XL monitor so you can view staff exposure throughout a procedure. Cumulative X-ray dose received by each team member is displayed at the end of the procedure.
"DoseAware is one of the most important tools available to help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff. It's a much easier and practical way to monitor levels than conventional methods. Creating a better work environment is not only the right thing to do but our obligation"
J. Kiah, MS, RN, Lab Manager
Director Cardiac and Vascular Services
Baptist Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Miami, USA
