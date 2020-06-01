Here are just some of things to keep in mind when considering the benefits of an ongoing learning approach: Tap into the learning lifestyle: Adopting lifelong learning as a lifestyle choice - not just a means to keeping our jobs - can provide benefits well beyond our caregiving and professional commitments. Keep up to date and upskill as needed: New technologies and the proliferation and reorganization of roles require new capabilities. Plan for future of work: In order to manage the technological innovation and the transformation of healthcare, senior leaders will need to move to creating a culture of employee participation and foster collaboration and innovation. Keep medical minds open: There is always more to learn to ensure that the care provided is up to date. New models of continuous healthcare education: New technologies coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic marked a shift to e-learning, enabling more cost-effective and results-driven possibilities. Highly skilled and educated staff: The advantages of investing into continuous education are obvious: highly skilled staff, high staff retention, an excellent organizational reputation, optimized financial performance, better patient outcomes and a reduction in litigation.