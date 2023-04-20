Philips at ESICM LIVES 2024

Product demo
Avatar based monitoring, used alongside conventional vital signs visualization, is designed to address situational awareness challenges such as attention tunneling, data overload, high workload and other stressors by helping to
Avatar based monitoring, used alongside conventional vital signs visualization, is designed to address situational awareness challenges such as attention tunneling, data overload, high workload and other stressors by helping to
Registration not required
Symposium
Chairperson and Speaker Professor Bernd Saugel, Hamburg, Germany Speakers Professor Michelle Chew, Stockholm, Sweden Professor Daniel Chappell, Frankfurt, Germany
Registration not required
Chairperson and Speaker
Professor Bernd Saugel, Hamburg, Germany
Speakers
Professor Michelle Chew, Stockholm, Sweden
Professor Daniel Chappell, Frankfurt, Germany
Visit our
Explore a live demonstration of how the IEEE 11073 Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC) interoperability standard can be utilized as the foundation for a Silent ICU to create an enhanced healing environment in an open ecosystem.
Registration not required
Sustainability experience
At ESICM LIVES 2024 take a 15 minute ride with Philips and Spacebuzz and experience what astronauts call the “overview effect” showing our planet and the impact we have.
Register via the QR code above or at the Philips booth.
*Compared to traditional monitoring alone Citations 1Tscholl DW, Handschin L, Neubauer P, et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professionals. Br J Anaesth. 2018;121(3):662-671
doi:10.1016/j.bja.2018.04.024
*Compared to traditional monitoring alone
Citations
1Tscholl DW, Handschin L, Neubauer P, et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professionals. Br J Anaesth. 2018;121(3):662-671
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.