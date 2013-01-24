The headings of the sections of the Terms of Use are inserted for convenience only and shall not constitute a part hereof or affect in any way the meaning or interpretation of the Terms of Use.



This Web Site may provide links to other web sites that are not under the control of Philips. Philips shall not be responsible in any way for the content of such other web sites. Philips provides such links only as a convenience to the user of this Web Site, and the inclusion of any link to any such web sites does not imply endorsement by Philips of the content of such web sites.

Copyright and all other proprietary rights in the Content (including but not limited to software, audio, video, text and photographs) rests with Koninklijke Philips N.V. or its licensors. All rights in the Content not expressly granted herein are reserved. Except as otherwise provided, the Content published on this Web Site may be reproduced or distributed in unmodified form for personal non-commercial use only. Any other use of the Content, including without limitation distribution, reproduction, modification, display or transmission without the prior written consent of Philips is strictly prohibited. All copyright and other proprietary notices shall be retained on all reproductions.

Any material or information sent through or in connection with this Web Site by you (“User Materials”) will be treated as non-confidential and non-proprietary, and immediately become the property of Philips, subject to any privacy policies posted on this Web Site. Philips may use such User Materials as it deems fit, anywhere in the world, without obligation for compensation, and free of any moral rights, intellectual property rights and/or other proprietary rights in or to such User Materials.

The Web Site may contain references to specific Philips products and services that may not be (readily) available in a particular country. Any such reference does not imply or warrant that any such products or services shall be available at any time in any particular country. Please contact your local Philips business contact for further information.

Software made available for downloading from or through this Web Site is licensed subject to the terms of the applicable license agreement. Except as set forth in the applicable license agreement, the software is made available for use by end users only and any further copying, reproduction or redistribution of the software is expressly prohibited. WARRANTIES, IF ANY, WITH RESPECT TO SUCH SOFTWARE SHALL ONLY APPLY AS EXPRESSLY SET FORTH IN THE APPLICABLE LICENSE AGREEMENT. PHILIPS HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL FURTHER REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE SOFTWARE.

‘Safe Harbor’ Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

The information on this Web Site may contain certain projections or forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. By their nature, projections and forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these projections or forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, levels of consumer and business spending in major economies, changes in consumer tastes and preferences, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by Philips and its competitors, raw materials and employee costs, changes in future exchange and interest rates (in particular, changes in the Euro and the US dollar can materially affect results), changes in tax rates and future business combinations, acquisitions or dispositions and the rate of technical changes.

These Terms of Use shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of The Netherlands without regard to its principles of conflict of laws. You agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Amsterdam, The Netherlands for any claim or cause of action arising out of, or relating to or in connection with these Terms of Use or this Web Site, provided that such exclusivity does not apply to legal actions initiated or brought by Philips.

Personal information provided or collected through or in connection with this Web Site shall only be used in accordance with Philips’ Privacy Policy.

“Philips” is a registered trademark of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Last Update: January, 2014

