Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

AED Solutions
why philips masthead

 

Lead the way
with Philips

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Life Guidance guides you through a cardiac emergency

As a leader in medical devices with a long history in cardiac care, we understand what you need in a cardiac emergency. You must react fast. You need easy-to-use equipment and the confidence to carry out the necessary steps.


With this in mind, we designed Philips AEDs with Life Guidance, a simple step-by-step process designed to help you act confidently and decisively.
Our AEDs help keep you on track and guide you through the rescue process.
You get the correct therapy every time.


Philips AED solutions with Life Guidance help give you the confidence to act quickly and decisively, and lead the way to save a life

Why Philips AED

Learn about AEDs

 Read more

Why Philips

 

Save Stories

Read more

Save time. Save lives
Quick Shock reduces the critical time from CPR to shock

Studies have shown that CPR is even more beneficial to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) patients than previously realized.¹,² CPR increases the probability of shock success but that beneficial effect disappears rapidly when CPR is stopped.


Quick Shock reduces the interruption time from CPR to shock. This makes Philips AEDs among the fastest in class at delivering treatment after CPR, typically in just eight seconds.

And according to the American Heart Association Guidelines 2010, “Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock by even a few seconds can improve shock success.³

Philips AEDs help you act quickly and correctly

1

SMART Pads

 

SMART Pads detect the rescuer’s initial touch and guide the AED to adapt the instructions to the precise pace of the responder. The voice prompts won’t overwhelm, run ahead of you, or slow you down.

2

SMART Analysis

 

SMART analysis automatically assesses the victim’s heart rhythm. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, it delivers the right amount of therapy and only if it is needed. Even if you press the shock button, it will only deliver therapy if the rhythm is determined to be shockable.

Philips AEDs
3

Life Guidance

 

Life Guidance acts as your personal coach to guide you through a cardiac emergency with a simple step-by-step process, including detailed CPR coaching. If needed, the prompts will automatically be repeated or rephrased, and may include additional instructions to help you understand.

Where will you find Philips AED’s?

 

More Philips AED’s are sold than any other brand. They are used in schools, businesses, airports, and sports, government, and healthcare facilities all over the world.

85% of Fortune 100 companies
80% of major US airlines
43 professional sports teams

Personalized therapy. Enhanced care.

High current with low energy delivers the right shock every time.

High Current

The two most common ways to talk about AED shock strength are by current (measured in amps) and energy (measured in joules).


It is a common assumption that energy is the most important measurement but that is incorrect. You defibrillate a heart by driving current through it.


HeartStart AEDs are designed to deliver high current in their low-energy shocks to maximize effectiveness, from the very first shock dose.

Low Energy
AED Hub support icon

Support

Find information on user manuals,

product training, warranties and more.

          View support

1. USA KOL Johns Hopkins University Dr. Weidfeldt, Survival After Application of Automatic External Defibrillators Before Arrival of the Emergency Medical System: Evaluation in the Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium Population of 21 Million, 2010


1. Cobb LA, Fahrenbruch CE,Walsh TR, et al. Influence of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Prior to Defibrillation in Patients with Out-of-Hospital Ventricular Fibrillation. JAMA. 1999 Apr 7; 281(13):1182-8.


2. Wik L, Hansen TB, Fylling F, et al. Delaying Defibrillation to Give Basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to Patients With Out-of-Hospital Ventricular Fibrillation:A Randomized Trial. JAMA. 2003 Mar 19; 289(11):1389-95.


3. 2010 American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Supplement to Circulation 2010; 122(18) Supplement 3: S706-19.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand