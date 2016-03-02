It’s an insidious problem. According to the CDC, on any given day, one in 25 hospital patients has at least one hospital acquired infection¹.

Hospital acquired infections, which are also known as healthcare associated infections (HAIs), are a significant concern. They can be localized or systemic, can involve any system of the body, and be associated with medical devices or blood product transfusions². Reducing hospital acquired infections across your enterprise can help improve patient population management in the ICU and extend your care resources.

This issue affects even the youngest and most vulnerable patients. HAI incidence in the NICU has dramatically increased over the past 20 years.

Our critical care solutions support your care teams in their infection-control initiatives for neonates, infants and adults.