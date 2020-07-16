Home
Welcome to the virtual Radiation Oncology experience

   

Interested to explore the latest innovations in radiation oncology? Start your virtual journey here.
Join us at our next virtual stop: ESTRO

November 28th to December 1st

 

We showcase our latest innovations in Radiation Oncology at the virtual ESTRO booth. Come and join us on the confident path to treatment. It's just like being there.

Book a demo
Book a meeting
We are very excited to share this virtual experience to learn more about how our Radiation Oncology Solutions help you in your ambitions towards a more confident and fast path to treatment. You will find webinars, product demonstrations and the option for meetings brought directly to you. We are here to help you optimize operational and clinical workflows so you can deliver a better patient experience, more purposeful care plans, and more predictable outcomes for every patient.
Radiation Oncology Solutions

Watch educational webinars

Check out on-demand educational sessions, case studies and thought leadership talks.

Coronary Vascular

Introducing the future of integrated patient management workflows

Discover how Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions can increase accuracy, improve workflow and help you deliver better patient care.
Watch webinar
More information about Radiation Oncology Solutions
Coronary Vascular

Personalized planning with Pinnacle Evolution

Please join this us for an exciting webinar on how the new Pinnacle Evolution software features, including personalized planning, feasibility, and our automated planning tool support the clinical goals of improving the quality, consistency and efficiency of the therapy planning process.
Watch webinar
More information about Pinnacle Treatment Planning
Coronary Vascular

MRI in radiotherapy - Ingenia MR-RT

This webinar will discuss how the latest innovations on the Philips Ingenia MR-RT platform, including MR-only radiotherapy and Compressed SENSE, address the challenges of MRI implementation in radiation oncology and help to fully exploit the benefits of MRI for simulation and response monitoring.
Watch webinar
More information about MR in radiotherapy
Coronary Vascular

Computed tomography Big Bore RT – advancing critical clinical decisions

Learn how Philips' radiation oncology solutions strategy addresses today’s and tomorrow's challenges with the Big Bore RT. Continuing our tradition of innovations with many firsts in the radiation oncology space, recently we introduced Big Bore RT, a new solution, an important milestone in this successful journey. Big Bore RT is built on the guided principles of radiation oncology essential for excellent care.
Watch webinar
Coronary Vascular

IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology and practice management

In this webinar, learn how IntelliSpace radiation oncology, Philips’ new intelligent patient management system, can help to accelerate time from patient referral to start of treatment by helping to manage complexity, improve efficiency and enable operational excellence.
Watch webinar
More information about IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology

Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions: The confident path to treatment

InginiaVisionMovieExtension LightedPath Subs

Radiation therapy can be effective in helping patients overcome cancer. At the same time, radiotherapy processes are often fragmented and inefficient. Uncertainties along the way can impact quality and make it difficult to consistently provide precise and timely treatment. 

 

Our dedicated radiotherapy portfolio offers solutions for diagnostic imaging, simulation, and treatment planning to increase accuracy, improve workflow and personalize therapy for each patient.

Read more

Experience our solutions and product demonstrations​

Watch our demonstration videos explaining the key benefits of our solutions.​

Coronary Vascular

Radiation Oncology Solutions

Presentation: Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions explained
Vision Philips Radiation Oncology Solution

Radiation Oncology orchestrator - IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology

Demo: Intellispace Radiation Oncology -Customizability
Walkthrough video: IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology
Coronary Vascular
Coronary Vascular

Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia MR-RT

Demo: Ingenia MR-RT
Demo: MRCAT Pelvis for MR-only radiotherapy
Demo: MRCAT Brain for MR-only radiotherapy

Computed Tomography - Big Bore RT

Demo: CT Simulation on Big Bore RT - IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology Integrations and 4D scan setup
Demo: CT Simulation on Big Bore RT; TumorLOC on Console
Demo: CT Simulation on Big Bore RT; Setup for Chest - Abdomen - Pelvis scan
Coronary Vascular
Coronary Vascular

Treatment Planning workspace - Pinnacle Evolution

Demo: Pinnacle Evolution - Personalized planning with Feasibility
Demo: Pinnacle Evolution - Automated planning tools
Demo: Pinnacle Evolution - Evaluation tools

A comprehensive approach

 

Philips recognizes that oncology care requires integrated approaches across patient pathways. From diagnosis and staging, to treatment decision, to therapy planning and follow-up, Philips is addressing challenges in cancer care by providing solutions across the entire care delivery pathway.

Explore more oncology solutions

