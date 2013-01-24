Other items in the box
- RS232 cable
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control & AAA Batteries
Interactive meeting display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.
Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.
Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.
Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.
Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Sound
Accessories
Multimedia Applications
Miscellaneous
Internal Player
Multi-touch Interactivity