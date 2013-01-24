Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
One step ahead
With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One step ahead
With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.
One step ahead
With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One step ahead
With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.
Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile, and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.
Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.
From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.
Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Picture/Display
Audio
Design
Android TV
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Wireless Connectivity
Connectivity Rear
Connectivity Side
Connectivity Enhancements
Features
Hospitality Features
Healthcare features
Multimedia
Accessories
Power
Dimensions