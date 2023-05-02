Ensure business continuity, unlock new analytical capabilities and identify opportunities for improvement. With a single point of entry, Philips OneSpace Insights provides uniform views across sites, departments, modalities and vendors of your medical equipment. OneSpace Insights, your enterprise cloud solution with advanced analytics, optimizes business outcomes and drives continuous improvement.
We provide:
Disclaimer: Philips OneSpace insights offer is available in the European region, please contact your local Philips representative for details.
Available 24/7 through Customer Services Portal, across service levels of Basic and Premium, OneSpace Insights dashboards include:
OneSpace Insights is a cloud enabled suite of dashboards with advanced analytics capabilities to optimize operations in your healthcare organization. Access OneSpace Insights via the Customer Service Portal.
Typical operational performance management challenges encountered by healthcare providers include fragmented information, varied data across vendors, scattered and inconsistent performance management, missing views, incomplete asset lists and ad hoc methods of replacement planning.
“Typically we have static data points that we have to collect and assess. With the dashboard, however, data is active. It shows us in real time the work status, including current state and full history. This makes it really useful for how we make decisions on securing, purchasing and managing devices. It's a gamechanger in the space.”
Grant Smith CRES Director Clinical Engineering Department Duke University Health System North Carolina, United States
