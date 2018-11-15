Our IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution includes the products IntelliSpace Radiology, IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager and IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace Solution
See below for how they integrate to address today's image data management complexities.
IntelliSpace Radiology, optimized imaging productivity
Based on a fundamental understanding of radiology workflow, Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace Solution helps you achieve your goal of high quality patient care, while also delivering advanced efficiency tools — so that valuable time is spent solving diagnostics challenges, not navigating software.
The Workspace Solution features a customizable, intuitive user interface and advanced workflow tools that reduce the steps required to view and interpret studies. It optimizes the display layout, organizes patient history on a timeline, automates image hanging protocols, and provides customizable functionality and keyboard shortcuts to help you focus on the images, rather than the system.
Delivers outstanding care with no compromise in clinical data management and five singular benefits:
Scalability, interoperability, performance, universality and security.
For PACS customers who want both scalability and performance, while also achieving interoperability and universal image/data management, Universal Data Manager offers a no-compromise solution to managing and storing a wide array of patient images and data in a standards-based environment.
Philips Enterprise Imaging is a platform that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation and close partnership to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across entire health systems.
