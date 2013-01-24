In a recent paper, specialists reported a case study of a 68-year-old woman with lung cancer, being investigated for possible metastases in the adrenal gland. On the image reconstructed using 4 mm voxels, there was no enlargement of the gland on CT, and there was a slightly increased FDG uptake. This led the clinicians to consider the gland to be benign. On a retrospective image reconstruction using 2 mm voxels, there was a higher SUVmax and a higher contrast (despite increased noise). The gland appeared suspicious and more likely to be metastatic. A follow-up PET/CT scan two months later revealed an even higher SUVmax and an enlarged right adrenal gland.

