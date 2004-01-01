SmartIQ Next generation coronary imaging technology

Redefining imaging innovation. Again. Built on Azurion with clinically proven ClarityIQ, SmartIQ brings content aware imaging to coronary procedures. It securely distinguishes clinically relevant detail from background noise to deliver exceptional image precision. SmartIQ is also designed to reduce X-ray and contrast dose. From routine to complex procedures, it aims to provide you with the reassurance that the X-ray dose and contrast levels are optimal. Lastly, SmartIQ is developed hand-in-hand with clinicians, enabling you to unlock the full potential of your Azurion.