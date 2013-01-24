Home
SmartCT* Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.

  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech, and 1 physician without a radio-tech, with different levels of experience.
  • * SmartCT is not available in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the United States.